Politicians Are Receiving Salary Increase While The Masses Are Hungry – Daddy Freeze

Popular social media influencer and former radio broadcaster Daddy Freeze has expressed his displeasure over how some parts of Lagos which are usually busy with different lots of vehicles have now become so scanty.

He said this, during a broadcast his social media handle not quite long ago, while according to him, he had to take a ‘Lag ride’ to move around. Talking of how sad he was about the situation of things he saw during his tour, the social personality lamented saying, “I’m not happy people are suffering”.

Ascribing the situation of the traffic-scanty roads to the hike in fuel prices, Daddy Freeze, who zoomed his recording video camera in the direction of the almost empty road remarked, “Would you believe this is Lagos? On a normal working day, there would be heavy traffic on either side of the road. This is not good enough because what it means is that the economy is suffering.”

However, what seems to have pained the ex-radio broadcaster the most is how a few politicians have been reportedly amassing the available wealth to themselves without pitying the so many Nigerian masses.

In part of his word of advice to the politicians, he said, “This is not the time to buy new cars for our legislators, this is not the time to increase the salary of our legislators, this is actually the time to show solidarity with the people who can barely eat.”

According to Daddy Freeze, it is hard to see legislators in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Netherlands, France or any other developed countries of the world being given any official cars, but now, it is sad to see that happening in Nigeria, especially at this hardship period. “Rich nations don’t buy cars for their legislators but Nigeria, as a poor country, does that”, he reinstated.

Although not going against the increased fuel prices as there are no longer allocations for them, he advised the government to look into solidarity with the poor masses because according to him, the Nigerian people are “hungry and angry.”

