Political Thugs Forces PDP To Suspend Campaign In Edo Central

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following bullets fired by alleged political rivals during a campaign in ward seven of Esan Central Local Government Area on Wednesday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central Senatorial district has paused its election campaign.

According to reports, the gunshot led to chaos as some people fled for their lives while others were evacuated, including Hon. Marcus Onobun, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, and other PDP leaders.

An important member of the PDP party loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and a former commissioner for land and survey, Hon. Anslem Ojezua, said in a widely shared video about the incident that the police were looking into the matter to find those guilty.

“We had to halt our campaign today. Today was meant to be the Esan Central campaign’s final stanza. We were in ward 7 and were having a really calm day when we heard gunshots close to the rally. We decided to leave right away to avoid any injuries, potential property damage, or human lives being lost.

“We then learned that there may have been lost of lives.

We had to suspend our campaign until we were clear of what had occurred, which was only reasonable and considerate.

According to trustworthy information, the police are in charge of the situation. As soon as they provide us additional information, we will resume our campaign, Ojezua stated.

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, responded when contacted: “For the time being, we know nothing about the incidence.”

Davsim (

)