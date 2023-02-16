Political Power Should Neither Be Bought Nor Sold, This Is The Time To Put An End To It – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say political power should neither be bought nor sold.

Ahead of the 2023 elections in the country that is around the corner, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the candidate that will become the next president of Nigeria should win through the voting process and not a bidding process.

However, Shehu Sani added to his statement by emphasizing that political power in the country should neither be bought nor sold.

Shehu Sani condemns sharing of money by the politicians to the electorates for votes. He said that act was not a democracy.

Concluding this, Shehu Sani noted in his statement that this was the time to end voting buying in the country,

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The next Nigerian President should emerge through a voting process and not a bidding process. Political power should neither be bought nor sold. Sharing money to electorates for votes is not democracy;this is the time to put an end to it.”

