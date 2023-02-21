This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Political Leaders Against Apc’s Muslim-muslim Ticket Deceiving Nigerians: Umahi

According to Governor David Umahi, Nigerians who are protesting the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC are just out to mislead prospective voters. Mr. Umahi added that because of the size of the party, it is impossible to entirely eliminate the possibility of minor disputes.

This was said by Mr. Umahi on Monday as he was touring the ongoing construction at the Ebonyi International Airport in Onueke and engaging in a conversation with journalists.

Because God is on the side of both Christians and Muslims, Mr. Umahi cautioned Nigerians from being duped by the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In addition to Muslim-Christian and Christian-Muslim tickets, there is a Christian-Christian ticket available in Ebonyi. The performance counts more than the ticket, according to the governor of Ebonyi. “The controversy around the same-faith ticket was really a ruse to mislead the electorate.”

The governor of Ebonyi stated that he was not concerned about any disagreements inside the party and added that the APC was still expected to win the 2019 elections by a wide margin.

“In every large house, there are honorable and dishonorable vessels, and all of them serve God’s glory. How do we tell the stories of our triumph when there are no minor disputes? asked Mr. Umahi. God has prepared His table for those who desire to ruin us in order to highlight His splendor.

The governor added that he had “never seen such a gathering” while watching the APC rally in Borno.

With regard to the APC presidential candidate, the governor continued, “I don’t know what God intends to do with him, but he is ready to answer his people’s prayers. Nigeria will soon be visited by God in all of His glory because enough is enough.

