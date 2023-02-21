This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Policemen Watch As Thugs Brutalise Trust TV Cameraman At APC Mega Rally

Taiwo Yishau, a cameraman with Trust TV, a subsidiary of Media Trust Group, Publishers of the Daily Trust Titles, was attacked at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of the Grand Finale rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign.

Taiwo was attacked at one of the gates of the stadium despite carrying the press tag issued by the APC for journalists covering the rally.

A few of the routes leading to the stadium, where the final rally is taking place, are closed.

While President Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected at the rally, and other dignitaries, such as the presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have not yet arrived at the location, the Trust TV cameraman, who has covered several rallies of the party held in the state, was denied entry despite repeated requests that he be allowed in as a journalist covering the rally.

The thugs not only stopped him at the gate, but they also assaulted him repeatedly while accusing him of fabricating the tag.

He described his incident, saying, “The worst thing is that policeman watched while the thugs descended on me.”

He revealed that some bouncers who had been paid to guard the gate turned him off to the goons, who brutally attacked him while claiming he was a PDP opponent.

“They said that I was working for the opposition, and police officers were there during this.” I showed them the press badge that Mr. Seye Oladejo, the APC publicity secretary, had given us the day before, but they claimed that it was a fake and that I had made it myself.

“They accused me of working for the opposition, and when I tried to show them the past projects I had completed for the APC, they beat me.

“I found it hard to believe. They wanted to kill me, while the police officers stood by as if nothing were happening. They remained silent. They kept assaulting me while I tried to defend my phone and camera, stating that I was a member of the opposition. According to dailytust report.

