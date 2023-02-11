Policemen from Wike tried to kill me- Atiku DG’s Abiye Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Abiye Sekibo, the DIRECTOR-GENERAL (DG) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, expressed concern on Friday about an attempt on his life that occurred on Thursday night in Port Harcourt.

After rejecting Governor Nyesom Wike’s reapproval of a stadium for the event, Sekibo, a former transport minister, told reporters at his PortHarcourt home that gunmen in police uniform opened fire on his bullet proof Toyota Land Cruiser the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt while inspecting the venue of the PDP presidential rally on February 11.

The Rivers DG for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council shared images of the jeep with a flattened front tire and smashed back window glass and he described how the gunmen shot his SUV with gunshots after first lighting the location of the planned gathering on fire.

The equipment at the site being prepared for the PDP Presidential rally is on fire, the caller said to him at around 11:30 p.m. to midnight.

I decided to visit and have a look. I stepped outside with three police officers.

“The setting is Amadi-Rainbow Ama’s Town.

As we got closer to the scene, we noticed a row of Police Hilux cars parked on the right side of the road, with the Policemen standing about inspecting the fire.

“As we approached, I was about to order my driver to stop so I could speak with the police officers whendhlicemen monitoring the fire opened fire on my car. I immediately instructed my driver to continue driving and not to stop.

As we fled, we came under fire from all sides.

I noticed the Hilux vehicles, which were police cars assigned to the governor of Rivers State, while they were firing weapons at us.

We found it impossible to travel when they shot one of our front tires, so I had to tell the driver to stop at a Trans-Amadi gas station.

The five Hilux vehicles drove past us as we tried to understand what had happened and how to get out of the area when he left the gas station, going toward Ada-Goerge.

“Our state has been degraded to this. The location was getting ready.

Can’t this Governor (Wike) take the sight of another venue being readied for a campaign rally he doesn’t want to hold after he promised to give us the Stadium to use?

“He dispatched police officers tethered to him to clear the area and destroy equipment.

He is currently barricading the area with Government House police to prevent media personnel from entering the area and filming or documenting the burning machinery.

Wike desires chaos in Rivers State.

The Rivers State Police Command, which has launched a probe into the claimed assassination attempt on Sekibo, confirmed the event and stated that thugs were responsible for the crime.

Dr Abiye Sekibo was allegedly attacked by suspected thugs along Intel in the Rainbow axis of Port-Harcourt, according to a distress call made to the control room at around two in the morning on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Six police squads were quickly sent to the scene based on the call.

The alleged thugs had left by the time the teams arrived.

“However, the crews stayed to prevent more destruction.

Normalcy has since returned, and a probe into the incident has been launched by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police.

“Sekibo, who was once secretary to the Rivers state government, should know that Government HouseSecurity is not involved in operations beyond the security of the Governor and Government House,” said Ogbonna Nwuke, spokesman for the RiversPDP Campaign Council.

Sekibo, who is claiming to have been attacked while he was preparing for a presidential rally, is sending images to newsmen from the comfort of his house.

Given the validity of his story, he does not believe it is necessary to take the television crew to the location where he narrowly avoided being shot.

The ridiculous justification is that Wike’s security detail is waiting for reporters who would dare go to the purported attack scene.

This is because he is aware that if you walk around Rainbow Town, the ground would not be suitable for holding a presidential rally.

“Therefore, Sekibo ought to inform the public about the location of the presidential rally that he decided to visit and examine in the wee hours.

The Rivers State Government made a stadium available for the aforementioned rally.

