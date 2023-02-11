This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police Won’t Harass Anyone. We Will Train Them In Police Work, So They Will Be Your Supervisors—Obi

Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said his government would apologize to all victims of police brutality if they won the long-awaited February 25 election.

“I apologize to all who have been victims of police brutality,” Obi said Saturday at a Lagos State election rally held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Onikan.

“We apologize to all those who suffer under our government.” We will make sure this never happens again. Nigeria will be a land of peace.

According to him, state security personnel are “no longer used” for harassment. “Police won’t harass anyone.” “We will train them in police work so they will be your supervisors,” he promised. Law enforcement received more training. Adding that it will equip and hire personnel, Obi said:

“The police are your friend, not your enemy.” They do police work. We don’t have all the problems we have.

The 61-year-old candidate is committed to ensuring the rule of law and order, while national security and unity are paramount.

He also assured voters that they have a free press that “allows them to criticize our actions.”

Obi’s promise came just two years after his October 2020 protests gained international attention. A call to action labeled “End SARS” has drawn thousands of Nigerians across the country to call for sweeping reforms in the police department.

