Police warn Nigerians to desist from sharing fake election results, urge them to wait for INEC

Source: Vanguard Ngr

As INEC continues to release the results from various Local Governments across the country, the Nigeria Police Force has warned Nigerians against circulating fake results. This was contained in a statement made by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, February 26. The Police officer urged Nigerians to await the release of the official results from the electoral body to avoid stirring up chaos in the country.

Adejobi stated that the mischief makers spreading fake results online are those trying to cause violence among Nigerians. He urged some of the citizens billed to cast their votes today to continue with their civic duties. The Police officer noted that proper security has been provided by the force to protect the voters and the election officials.

Adejobi stated that some mischief makers are attempting to heat up the election process and cause post-election chaos. He urged citizens to remain calm and disregard information not from the Electoral body.

