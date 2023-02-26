NEWS

Police warn Nigerians to desist from sharing fake election results, urge them to wait for INEC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Source: Vanguard Ngr

As INEC continues to release the results from various Local Governments across the country, the Nigeria Police Force has warned Nigerians against circulating fake results. This was contained in a statement made by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, February 26. The Police officer urged Nigerians to await the release of the official results from the electoral body to avoid stirring up chaos in the country.

Adejobi stated that the mischief makers spreading fake results online are those trying to cause violence among Nigerians. He urged some of the citizens billed to cast their votes today to continue with their civic duties. The Police officer noted that proper security has been provided by the force to protect the voters and the election officials.

Adejobi stated that some mischief makers are attempting to heat up the election process and cause post-election chaos. He urged citizens to remain calm and disregard information not from the Electoral body.

What can you say about this? Drop your contributions in the comment section below.

Lilridex (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

In Northern Nigeria, LP Supporters Were Tactically Denied Access To Their Polling Units – LP Alleges

2 mins ago

Breaking: Labour Party vows to challenge election results in court

25 mins ago

Nigeria Decides: I Haven’t Seen Crowd Of First Timer Voters Like I Saw Yesterday In My Life -Enenche

40 mins ago

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts To Claims That His Vote For APC Was Invalid

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button