Police Vow to Deploy 400,000 Officers Nationwide for 2023 Elections

The 2023 general elections are scheduled to be conducted in a few days, and major stakeholder organizations, top government officials, INEC, CBN, and security agencies are putting all hands on deck to make sure that the election is free and fair.

Usman Alkali, the inspector general of police, has recently announced that they would deploy more than 400,000 security officers from Nigeria’s security agencies for the upcoming general elections.

He made this known while talking to journalists during a meeting that was organized in Aso Rock, Abuja, by the presidential communication team. This is to ensure that the integrity of the electoral process is not undermined and INEC can conduct free and fair general elections.

Moreover, election rigging, harassment of voters, and threats by hoodlums who are paid to sabotage the election process will be curbed when security forces are on the ground.

Usman Alkali promised that out of the 400,000 security agents, the Nigerian police force would provide 300,000 officers, while the remaining 100,000 officers would be supplied by other security agencies in Nigeria.

Some of the other security agencies we have in Nigeria are the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Nigerian Army, and the ICPC.

The Inspector General of Police also mentioned some factors that could pose threats to the successful conduct of the election. He explained that scarcity of cash and fuel were some of them, but assured that the problem would be resolved before the days of the election.

