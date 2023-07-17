Police to investigate alleged harassment of Zamfara APC chairman

The police command in Zamfara says it will investigate the arrest and detention of the vehicle and driver of the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Danfulani, by some policemen.

Police spokesman Yazid Abubakar said on Sunday in Gusau that though the command was unaware of the incident, it will still thoroughly investigate the allegations.

“We have not received any report of this nature, but the

commissioner of police, Muhammad Bunu, will invite all the parties involved in the matter for investigation. After which the command will make aĺl the findings available to the general public,” he explained.

The command was reacting to a statement by the APC spokesman in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, on Sunday, in which he alleged that some policemen attached to the Government House tailed the driver, arrested and detained him for hours.

Mr Idris said the car, with registration number GUS 51 AH, belonged to the state chairman of APC, Tukur Danfulani.

According to him, the vehicle was seized by the police without a warrant.

“We discovered that they were policemen attached to the Government House, Gusau; they explained to the driver that they were assigned by the state police command headquarters,” Mr Idris explained. “The driver was detained for some hours at the government house by the police personnel without any explanation.”

He said the action was unacceptable, and “the APC leadership in the state will not accept intimidation and harassment” and appealed to security agencies for “urgent intervention into the matter because the life of our state chairman is in danger.”

