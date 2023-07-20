Police Thwart Attack on Imo Council of Traditional Rulers’ Chairman

According to the Guardian, Imo State Police Command reported that its officers successfully thwarted a hostile assault on Eze Emmanuel Okeke, the Chairman of the Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, while he was at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Thursday by ASP Henry Okoye, the command’s spokesperson, the assailants targeted the chairman, but the security personnel valiantly defended him, resulting in the unfortunate loss of one local security operative due to gunshot wounds.

On July 18, 2023, a remarkable joint operation was carried out by the Police operatives from Orlu Divisional Headquarters and the Local Vigilantes of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, Orlu.

Their collective efforts were successful in thwarting a daring invasion attempt on the palace of Eze Emmanuel Okeke, the esteemed Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, located in Amaifeke, Orlu LGA, Imo State.

The criminals, in significant numbers, launched their attack with reckless shooting and attempted to forcefully enter the palace.

However, the skilled and courageous Police operatives and local vigilantes, who had taken strategic positions, skillfully engaged the hoodlums in a prolonged and intense gunfight, effectively repelling their audacious assault. The professionalism displayed by the security forces during this encounter deserves commendation.

Okoye revealed that the resolute opposition put up by the combined security forces compelled the hoodlums to hastily escape into the neighboring thickets, carrying with them different levels of gunshot wounds.

He mentioned that during the intense gun battle, two local vigilante operatives, whose identities are being withheld for security reasons, suffered fatal injuries. Promptly, they were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“Regrettably, one of them succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care, but the other is currently in a stable condition,” Okoye added.

After conducting a thorough search of the surrounding bushes, evident bloodstains were discovered, strongly indicating that the hoodlums had been struck with fatal shots during the confrontation.

Okoye said that Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Barde, the Commissioner of Police in the state, issued a directive for the residents of Amaifeke Kingdom to resume their lawful activities with confidence.

He assured them that comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented to prevent any potential reoccurrence.

Furthermore, he emphasized that an extensive search for the attackers has been initiated, highlighting that the culprits will be captured and subjected to the full force of the legal system.

Moreover, the CP strongly urges the general public, especially hospital owners and first aid providers, to promptly inform the nearest Police station if they come across individuals with gunshot wounds or offer treatment for such injuries within the state.

Furthermore, he encourages citizens to use the command’s emergency contact numbers to seek immediate assistance and report any suspicious activities related to the recent incident.

