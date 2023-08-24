NEWS

Police Take Over APC National Secretariat.

According to Vanguard newspaper, police officers numbering about 100, have taken over the all progressives Congress National secretariat ahead of the swearing-in of newly-appointed members of the National Working Committee scheduled for 1 p.m.

A source also reported that some protesters had earlier entered the secretariat to protest against the newly elected members of the all progressives Congress National Working Committee.

The police surrounded Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, where the party security is located, stopping motorists from plying the route.

However, the pronouncement of the new national working committee members of the party on Wednesday had created dissatisfaction within the party.

Duru Meseko was announced as Deputy National Publicity Secretary ( North Central Zone) to replace Yakubu Ajaka, just as Ikani Shuaibu Okolo took the position of zonal organizing secretary.

The announcement presented the candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello, lose to the candidate of James Faleka for the position of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

Against this background, Bello arrived at the secretariat in early hours of Thursday.

His arrival is alleged to have contributed to heightening the tension around the secretariat.

