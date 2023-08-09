Police Summon: PDP Asserts APC’s Intimidation Can’t Prevent Uzodinma’s Defeat

The PDP strongly condemns the actions of the APC in Imo State, accusing them of using the police to obstruct and silence their Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri, in the upcoming November 11, 2023 governorship election.

According to the Vanguard, a statement issued by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, expresses the party’s dismay at the unwarranted use of security personnel by the APC to intimidate and harass opposition figures.

The recent scandalous attempt to arrest Dr. Onyereri prior to the election is cited as a prime example of these tactics.

He asserts that since the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri as the PDP’s Governorship and Deputy Governorship aspirants, respectively, the APC and Governor Hope Uzodimma have grown increasingly unsettled by their popularity.

This alleged employment of state resources to manipulate and oppress political opponents is seen as a sign of fear and desperation.

Furthermore, the PDP claims to be aware of other undercover plots by the APC to fabricate charges and spread false allegations against opposition figures in the state. These acts are said to be tactics aimed at distracting the public from Governor Uzodimma’s failures in governance and the APC’s involvement in promoting insecurity and violence in Imo State.

Ologunagba emphasizes that Imo State has traditionally been a PDP stronghold and asserts that its people have seen through the APC’s tactics.

He expresses confidence in the PDP’s candidates, Senator Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri, highlighting their experience, competence, capacity, resourcefulness, love for the people, and intellectual prowess to restore safety and prosperity to the state.

The PDP calls upon the Imo State Police Command to maintain professionalism and not allow themselves to be manipulated by the APC for political suppression.

It warns Governor Uzodimma and the APC that their defeat in the upcoming election is inevitable, no matter how much they try to suppress, intimidate, or harass the people of Imo State.

In conclusion, the PDP stands firm in its determination to vote out the APC and reclaim Imo State on the platform of the party, as the people of Imo State are resolute in their support for the PDP’s candidates.

