Police storm Enugu varsity campus, arrest students

President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Donatus Okolieuwa, has disclosed that officers of the Enugu State police command have arrested over 50 students including girls, cafe owners, as well as members of the school security unit, for some yet-to-be-identified reasons.

As reported by Sun papers, the arrest was executed out on Friday evening, July 07 inside the school premises by members of the Anti-Cult Squad.

Okolieuwa who implored the Enugu State governor, Gov. Peter Mba, to use his influence and facilitate the release of the students described the arrest as detestable and condemnable.

Narrating the manner in which the incident happened, the president noted that he was in a meeting with students at a relaxation center close to the school premises when he got a call from a student. The caller notified him that two Hilux vans and a Sienna bus boarded by armed men invaded the school cafeteria around 5pm and released gunshots in the air upon their arrival.

Owing to the recent news of unknown gun men in the South East, the students drinking at the front of the café including female students who were charging their phones and other gadgets, university security staffs and the cafe owner and staff all scampered for safety. However, luck ran out on them as the Police officers surrounded and arrested all of them.

The president immediately alerted the CSO who immediately with his men headed towards the location of the incidence. Upon arrival, he noticed the men were Anti-Cult Squad members. After proper identifications, the police men released the female students after seizing their phones and power banks, the two security staffs, and the cafe owner with his staffs, however, they left with every other male student there.

He said efforts are been made by the school Vice Chancellor, Professor Aloysius Michaels Okolie and the DSS who were also not aware of the arrest until he notified them.

