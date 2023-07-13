Police Spokesman, Adejobi Reacts To The Viral Video Of Policeman Who Extorted ₦80k From A Nigerian.

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Olumyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a viral video, where a Nigerian man alleged that a policeman and his team extorted the sum of ₦80,000 from him, after accusing him of being a yahoo boy and a cultist.

While reacting, CSP Olumyiwa Adejobi made it known that he is sure that the police public relation officer in Rivers State has seen the report, but he will send it to her officially, so that she will take necessary action. Speaking further, he noted that any one who doesn’t have any question to answer doesn’t need to pay money to the policeman.

The police spokesperson made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Tuesday evening. Read the full tweet below.

A twitter user, who goes by the name, “Neck Of Time” had made a tweet, claiming that a police officer and his group extorted the sum of ₦80,000 from him on his way to the airport, accusing him of being a fraudster and cultist.

