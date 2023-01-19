This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police Reveals what happened at the APC Campaign Rally in Rivers State

The police in Rivers State have refuted reports of an explosion at an All Progressives Congress (APC) election rally in the state on Thursday.

In a reaction by the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, the police said that contrary to what the party had reported to the public, there was no explosion at the meeting.

She explained that there was a dispute over money at the APC meeting at Ojukwu field in Rumuwoji community, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Darlington Nwawu, APC spokesperson in Rivers State, claimed that there was an explosion at the party’s meeting on Thursday, which injured at least three persons.

He said the ‘explosion’ occurred at about 1pm.

Nwauju told the BBC that part of the explosive device was removed from the body of one of the injured, adding that this happened before the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, arrived at the scene.

However, a spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command denied his report.

According to Iringe-Koko, there were clashes between community members and party supporters at the APC election site over the distribution of cash.

She said the money given to the CDC chairperson was not paid back to community members, leading to a dispute between them, adding that the police were unaware that there had been an explosion.

Content created and supplied by: Iamzeeboi (via 50minds

News )

#Police #Reveals #happened #APC #Campaign #Rally #Rivers #StatePolice Reveals what happened at the APC Campaign Rally in Rivers State Publish on 2023-01-19 21:46:22