NEWS

Police Replaces CPs In Tinubu, Atiku’s Home States Weeks To Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police have replaced CPs in Tinubu and Atiku’s home states weeks before the 2023 election.

 

NewsOnline reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has replaced the Commissioners of Police in five States.

 

Their redeployment is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

 

The major highlight of the shakeup, announced in less than three weeks to the general elections, is the removal of the CPs in Lagos and Adamawa.

 

 

The States include home to the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar.

 

The new CPs are Adebola A. Hamzat (Adamawa), Emeka Frank Mba (Ogun), Suleiman A. Yusuf (Taraba), Idowu Owohunwa (Lagos) and Faleye S. Olaleye (Ebonyi).

 

The postings, according to the Force spokesman, are subject to the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

 

NewsOnline Nigeria recalls that in late January, the Lagos State Police Command dismissed speculations that Mba had been appointed as the new CP.

In Ebonyi, the police came under criticism last September after a rally for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi was disrupted.

 

Operatives fired tear gas and chased Obi’s supporters, leaving some injured. Governor Dave Umahi’s administration was accused of ordering the clampdown.

 

In response, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution governors against disallowing freedom of assembly during campaigns.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Masses Are Suffering, But Any Uprising Now Can Derail The Election & The Democratic Process-Sani

4 mins ago

2023: Who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after 1 week—Datti Baba-Ahmed

7 mins ago

We Now Have A Situation Where Three APC States Are Now Fighting The FG -Reuben Abati Laments

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria, CBN’ll Not Be Used To Frustrate 2023 Polls—Emiefele

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button