Police React As Peter Obi’s Supporters Were Allegedly Attacked During LP’s Campaign Rally In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the attack on Peter Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, during the Labour Party campaign rally in Lagos State, and has said that investigations have begun into the matter.

Peter Obi’s supporters were allegedly attacked by hoodlums in the state during Obi’s presidential campaign rally on Saturday. It was reported that they were attacked with machetes and other harmful weapons while they were on their way to Tafawa Balewa Square, where the rally was to be held. And photos and videos of the attack have been making the rounds on social media.

Shortly after the news of the attack emerged, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, reacted to the attack, and described it as “regrettable.”

In the post which he made on his Twitter handle, and also reported by Channels Television, Hundeyin said that the Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party reported the attack on his party members at Ilasan Police Division, and that four persons have been given medical attention. He said that the DPO at Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations into the issue, while the SCID is to fully take over the investigations.

He added – “The injured and other witnesses are assisting the police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers. The attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square, venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The regrettable attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”

