NEWS

Police PRO To Investigate Rivers Police Command After Reportedly Withdrew 620K from Daniel’s Account

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police PRO has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post to reveal that Nigeria Police will start an investigation against Policemen at Rivers command after a random X user reported how Rivers Policemen allegedly withdrew 620,000 from someone’s account using POS machine.

According to X user; A young man DANIEL, was stopped from a bolt ride by some policemen on the road while coming back from where he went to buy barbecue fish along Sanni Abacha road GRA, in Port Harcourt around 9 pm on Friday, September 1st, 2023. The police searched him without finding him. They took him deep inside a village, where their accomplice POS agent is. They withdrew 620,000 naira cash that midnight from DANIEL’S account.

While responding to a tweet…

Police PRO Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi wrote: ‘This will be looked into again. I am personally taking it up. I agree that we have recorded some cases against the men in Rivers Command, and we will address them all. I want to commend those who have been sending in their complaints. Justice will be done. ‘

Kindly read his full text in the screenshot below:

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post on other platforms for people to read.

Number_One (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

President Tinubu Has Nothing He Wants To Do In The Next Six Months’ – Ex-Minister Umaru Dembo

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus; He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki; EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

22 mins ago

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button