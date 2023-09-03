Police PRO Replies X User Who Asked Why Policemen Refuse To Change in Brutalizing People

Nigerian Police Force PRO Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to respond to the question asked by a random X user. Recently, a Policeman was captured brutalizing civilian on the road and the video stirred massive reactions.

The ransom X user asked; My real worry is that: despite several similar videos where errant policemen have been disciplined, some have refused to change. Why?

While answering the question…

He wrote: ‘Many of the bad eggs and wicked officers are misfits who are not supposed to be in the police in the first instance. Because I don’t know why someone will be so recalcitrant, repeat what someone, his mate, and colleague was dismissed or punished for

It’s annoying. I think we will focus more on vicarious liability and punish their immediate heads, as well.’

Kindly read his full text in the screenshot below:

However, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions from the random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

This is the first I see a police officer talk like a well trained police officer just the way It should be.. Weldone sir, may your days be long…

Followed someone to the station to make a report, can you please explain why they ask for us to submit phones at the entrance?? @Princemoye1

Well, some of this people where luck to get into the force , maybe through connection, but most of them are not passionate about the force, if this bad eggs in the force refuse to change , something must be giving em confidence, maybe each months videos of the bad officer’s

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below, and share the post on other platform for people to read.

Number_One (

)