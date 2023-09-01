Police PRO Replies X User Who Asked If Police Has Started Recruitment of 190,000 Personnel

Police Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi has stirred reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the questions a random X user dropped below one of the posts on X platform. In the post, IGP said Police will Recruit additional 190,000 personal to secure Nigeria

The X user asked him if the Nigerian Police Force recruitment had started recruitment process and the Police PRO took his time to respond to his question. Let’s see what the user asked and the reply he got from Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The X user asked “Is the form out sir??? Can we apply now?”

While answering the question, Police PRO wrote: ” No. When the form is out, we will make announcements about the recruitment. And it’s basically for those who are qualified and fit. If you know you are not qualified, do not bother to put pressure on our portal”

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

