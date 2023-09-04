NEWS

Police PRO Replies To Claim That They’re Always Selective When Arresting & Investigating People

The Nigeria Police Public Relations, Muyiwa Adejobi has replied to a claim that the force is always selective when arresting and investigating people

The Nigerian Police Public Relations officer took to his Twitter page on Sunday to respond to the claim stating that there is no sentiment in law

The Twitter user had stated that ” Selective arrest and investigation, you will get tired one day “

Replying to the claim of the Twitter user, he said there is no sentiment in law. He proceeded to advised the Twitter user to be law abiding and run away from crimes

He wrote ” No sentiment in law. All you need to know and do Is to be law abiding and run away from crimes. God bless you. Thanks”

His statement however, led to some reactions from some online users

