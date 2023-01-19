Police PRO Reacts After Unknown Gunmen Attacked Peter Obi’s Supporter In A Viral Video

In a video which has been making waves on social media since yesterday, a group of unknown gunmen was seen as they attacked a young man who revealed that he was a supporter of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. The yet to be identified Obi supporter wore a Political campaign T-shirt when he was attacked by the unknown gunmen, who threatened to kill him. They vandalized his car and warned that there would be no election in the south east.

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, released a statement via his twitter handle where he stated that the act by the gunmen is not only evil and criminal, but barbaric.

Qouting the original statement released by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said, “So you can imagine this? This is no only evil, criminal, but also barbaric. I am sure these people speak the same language, and share the same colour and cultures. Why? so, to its a reflection of bad and satanic ideologies”.

What do you have to say about this statement from the Nigerian Police Force Public relations officer?

