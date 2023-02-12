This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police PRO reacts after a Senator tells CBN to allocate new notes to the police to avoid hoarding.

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benjamin Hundeyin have reacted after a Nigerian Senator, Senator Shehu Sani asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allocate new Naira notes to the Police to avoid hoarding.

You will recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently blamed hoarding for the present scarcity of the new Naira notes being faced by Nigerians.

In providing solution to this, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Since the commercial Banks are hoarding the new notes, the CBN should allocate the notes to the police to share to the public.”

This tweet from the Nigerian Senator has attracted reactions from Nigerians, one of which was from the Lagos State Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, who appreciated the trust.

Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “We appreciate the trust. 😁”

This tweet from Benjamin Hundeyin reacting to Senator Shehu Sani tweet has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have described it as giving a fish to a cat, while some said they loved the way he laughed at the end of his statement.

