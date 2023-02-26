Police PRO Lists Some Areas Attacked In Lagos, Reveals How Many Political Thugs Arrested So Far

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday, Nigerians at large across states in the country went out to vote for their preferred candidates and in the process of doing that, there have been some reports of cases of thugs disrupting the electoral process, especially in some areas of Lagos. Discussing that, the Public Relation Officer for Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, was interviewed live this morning on Channels TV where he answered questions on the issue of security by the police.

When asked by the Channels TV journalist to give them the list of polling units that were affected, Benjamin Hundeyin said they are still collating the electoral security operations but they had issues in Surulere, Oshodi area and Oke Afa, but like said, they are still colating and so far, he has record of over 20 political thugs arrested, and over 10 polling units where the issues occured.

Benjamin Hundeyin also revealed the police weren’t armed, as that was what was agreed, as the first thing they looked out for was to protect the lives of the people. Watch the video here and drop your comments below.

TeamAnonymous (

)