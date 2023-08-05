Police PRO expresses anger after man lied that policemen demanded for N160,000 over vehicle papers

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, on Friday expressed anger over what he described as a lie by a man who said policemen at a checkpoint demanded for N160,000 from him and his friend over vehicle papers.

Edafe said he found out when he investigated the matter that the man only lied about the money in order to get his attention.

(Caption): Bright Edafe, Delta Police PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @obatrendy, had written to Edafe, saying he and his friend were stopped in their car by policemen at a checkpoint in the state.

He disclosed that the officers asked for the vehicle papers and after checking them, they found out that one of the necessary papers was missing, adding that after a while, they took them to the police station.

He alleged that at the station, the policemen allegedly demanded for the sum of N160,000 in order for them to be released, while adding that the officers threatened to lock them up and alleged that the driver of the car was eventually locked up.

Below is the screenshots of the tweets by the man on the matter:

Responding to the tweets, Edafe disclosed that the man was far from saying the truth regarding the allegation he raised about the policemen demanding for the money.

Below is the screenshot of Edafe’s tweet responding to the man:

