Police PPRO shares how robbers hypnotize victims and withdraw money from their accounts

The police on Friday revealed how some robbers who operate in vehicles popularly known as One Chance have adopted a method whereby they use handkerchiefs to hypnotize their victims and withdraw all the money in their accounts through their phones.

This was revealed by the Delta State Police Command, which said the situation has become rampant in the state whereby the robbers would lure passengers into their vehicles and hypnotize them mostly with white handkerchiefs.

The police command disclosed this through its Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, saying they received a lot of complaints from residents who said they were hypnotized after the handkerchiefs would have been placed on their faces which would make them to be unaware of what they are doing.

After using the handkerchiefs on their faces, the robbers would ask them to open their bank apps and put their PIN after which all the money in the accounts would be withdrawn before they are eventually pushed out of the vehicles at lonely places.

Edafe particularly mentioned the case of a lady who entered a one chance car and was hypnotized with a white handkerchief. She eventually had all the money in her account withdrawn through her phone before she was pushed off the car at a lonely place.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by Edafe on the issue:

