Police place a ₦1 million Naira bounty on two suspected criminals

In Kano State, the police have declared two suspected criminals wanted, announcing a N500,000 bounty for information leading to their arrest. Commissioner of Police Muhammed Sani Gumel made this announcement while parading Sadiq Ahmad, also known as Big Star, one of the criminals accused of terrorizing the Kano Metropolis.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, the arrested suspect, Big Star, had been on the police’s wanted list and was apprehended after allegedly attacking Abdulrahman Isah with a pair of scissors, causing life-threatening injuries. Isah was subsequently treated and discharged from Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

The police are conducting a discreet investigation, and Big Star will face charges in court. Commissioner Gumel expressed his appreciation to the people of Kano for their continuous support and cooperation.

He reiterated his commitment to offering a N500,000 bounty for each of the most-wanted thugs, Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu Quarters, both residents of Kano, to anyone providing credible information leading to their arrest.

Commissioner Gumel urged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or through the provided emergency contact numbers for the Kano State Police Command: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

