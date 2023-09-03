NEWS

Police place a ₦1 million Naira bounty on two suspected criminals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

In Kano State, the police have declared two suspected criminals wanted, announcing a N500,000 bounty for information leading to their arrest. Commissioner of Police Muhammed Sani Gumel made this announcement while parading Sadiq Ahmad, also known as Big Star, one of the criminals accused of terrorizing the Kano Metropolis.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, the arrested suspect, Big Star, had been on the police’s wanted list and was apprehended after allegedly attacking Abdulrahman Isah with a pair of scissors, causing life-threatening injuries. Isah was subsequently treated and discharged from Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

The police are conducting a discreet investigation, and Big Star will face charges in court. Commissioner Gumel expressed his appreciation to the people of Kano for their continuous support and cooperation.

He reiterated his commitment to offering a N500,000 bounty for each of the most-wanted thugs, Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu Quarters, both residents of Kano, to anyone providing credible information leading to their arrest.

Commissioner Gumel urged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or through the provided emergency contact numbers for the Kano State Police Command: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

Diamond08 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

President Tinubu Has Nothing He Wants To Do In The Next Six Months’ – Ex-Minister Umaru Dembo

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus; He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki; EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

21 mins ago

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button