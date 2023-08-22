Police patrol Enugu, encourage traders, transporters to ignore IPOB sit-at-home order

Police commissioner Kanayo Uzuegbu has embarked on a confidence-building patrol and interface with traders and transporters in Enugu.

Mr Uzuegbu on Monday interfaced with traders, transporters and others in Eke-Obinagu, Emene, Afia Nine, Abakpa, Mayor, Garriki markets and transport parks, among others during his patrol.

The commissioner used the opportunity of the patrol to encourage citizens to, in line with the pronouncement of Governor Peter Mbah, help in stopping the illegal sit-at-home order in Enugu.

The commissioner urged Enugu residents to go about their lawful activities without fear on Mondays.

“This patrol is to entrench a policing pattern/initiative that is grassroots-driven, proactive, people-oriented and problem-solving (G-3Ps). The G-3Ps initiative will ensure the security and safety of the people; as it remained topmost on my policing agenda for the state,” he said.

Mr Uzuegbu also noted that the police, working with other security forces and law-abiding citizens, would remain undaunted in stabilising security and order in the state.

The police chief was joined in the patrol by DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, the deputy police commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, and ACP Onyeamu Akaeme, the assistant commissioner of police in the operations department.

(NAN)