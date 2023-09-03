Police FPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi reacts as Police in Rivers State extort N620,000 from a youth

According to a tweet that was made on X by a user this evening, he has reported the case of a youth in Rivers State who was brutalized and extorted by police operatives.

While he was reporting, he said he had like to express his concern about the recent incident involving the Police authorities in Abuja and Rivers State Police Command in Rivers State and if the Inspector General of Police (IGP) does not address the issue of illegal arrests, and extortion by the police in Rivers State, it could lead to widespread protests.

He said for instance, on September 1st, 2023, a young man named DANIEL was stopped by police officers while returning from buying barbecue fish in Port Harcourt and despite finding nothing incriminating on him, they asked for his bank app pin, which he provided and when they saw his account balance, they physically assaulted him upon seeing his account balance, and forced him to withdraw the sum of N620,000 from his account.

He said he was driven to a bush and thoroughly beaten before they threatened to kill him.

He said, “This is just one of many cases of illegal arrests and extortion happening in the state.If these actions continue unchecked, the anger of the Rivers State youths may soon spill onto the streets, and it’s crucial for the authorities to take action promptly.”

However, while the Force Public Relations Officer, was reacting to this development on his official X handle, he said it would be looked into.

He said, “This will be looked into again. I am personally taking it up. I agree that we have recorded some cases against the men in Rivers Command, and we will address them all. I want to commend those who have been sending in their complaints. Justice will be done.”

