Police dismiss officer for allegedly stealing newborn baby in Lagos

Fortune Obhafuoso, who was 35 years old at the time, accused Ukpabio, who was assigned to the Panti Division, of working together with others to abduct her newborn child. Ukpabio was assigned to the division at the time. With permission from the Lagos State Police Command, Inspector Samuel Ukpabio has been relieved of his duties. The officer was fired from the police department as a result of the allegations that he stole a newborn baby, Daily Post reports.

The state’ s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified twitter page stated this. He claimed that the officer’ s dismissal had been fired on Thursday in order to make it possible for the officer to be brought up on criminal charges. This is based on the standing principle that an officer would have to be off the work to be brought up on any form of criminal cases.

SP Benjamin added that the state’ s top officer, the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has reiterated his commitment to policing Lagos in a manner that is compatible with the rule of law, decorum, and respect for human life. He said that this commitment was reiterated during a recent meeting. It was gathered that Ukpabio allegedly arrested her after accusing her of attempting to sell the child for N3 million and forcing her to write a statement to the effect that she was trying to do so.

According to the mother of three who has been divorced, Ukpabio detained her after accusing her of attempting to sell the child. A day after Obhafuoso gave birth, she made the allegation that Ukpabio had taken her newborn child without her will and given him to an unknown woman. She reportedly added that Ukpabio gave her N185, 000 and warned her not to go back for the child because if she did, he would arrest her and remove the other two children away from her care if she did so.

Reportedly, she then informed a rights activist by the name of Dr. Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi about the occurrence, and it was she who subsequently asked for the involvement of the security forces. The victim’ s bold step, according to report, subsequently led to the suspect’ s arrest.

