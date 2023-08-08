Police Confrontation with Kidnappers Leaves Two Dead in Osun State

According to Vangaurd report, A dramatic encounter between operatives of the Osun State Police Command and suspected kidnappers has resulted in the death of two abductors in Iwo, Osun State.

Reports indicate that the incident unfolded when a group of gunmen, suspected to be of Fulani descent, invaded a farm settlement near Idi-Araba Iwo on Tuesday morning. Their target was Alhaji Adamu, a Fulani farmer, whom they successfully abducted.

The abductors, numbering about eleven, utilized arms to intimidate the villagers, driving them away from the scene and spiriting their captive into nearby bushes. However, the incident was swiftly reported to the police.

Chaos ensued as the village was plunged into confusion, with the gunmen firing shots into the air to evade capture.

Confirming the incident, SP Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, stated that a resident who managed to escape from the village alerted the police about the abduction. In response, a search and rescue team, comprising police operatives and local hunters, was dispatched into the bush.

During the search, the kidnappers were located, and a crossfire ensued as they opened fire on the rescue team. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two of the abductors were neutralized, while the rest managed to escape, sustaining gunshot injuries.

The abducted victim, Alhaji Adamu, was successfully rescued and transported to a hospital in Iwo town. The bodies of the deceased abductors were taken to the Police station in Iwo.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, affirmed that the police command remains unwavering in its commitment to curbing criminal activities across the state. The encounter underscores the determination of law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, affirming that criminal elements will not be allowed to operate freely within the state’s borders.

