Police Confirm Attack On Magnus Abe, Say Investigation Ongoing

At the Akinima village in Ahoda West Council of Rivers state, alleged thugs have attacked Senator Magnus-Abe repeatedly.

Senator Magnus Abe, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate for governor, was reportedly attacked by thugs in the Akinima community in the state’s Ahoda West Council, according to the Rivers State Police Command.

In a three-paragraph statement, the Command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, highlighted that after receiving the information, tactical units were promptly deployed to the location to support the staff who had already been assigned to provide security at the campaign venue.

Iringe-Koko went on to say that the teams were able to bring the environment back to normal and restore tranquility, which helped to ensure the rally’s success.

“There was a pre-rally attack by unidentified armed individuals on Senator Magnus Abe’s campaign convoy while he was on his way to attend a rally at Akinima in Ahoada West Council,” she claimed. He was protected by security guards who were able to repel the assault. Immediately after receiving the information, tactical units were sent to the location to support the people already stationed to provide security at the campaign venue.

However, it is uncertain whether the incident led to any casualties.

