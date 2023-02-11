Police Condemn Attack On Obi Supporters In Lagos, Begin Probe

Some LP supporters were attacked during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the nation’s commercial centre on Saturday.

Hours after the incident, the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin described the attack as “regrettable”.

Reporting an assault on party members in Ilasan Division was a noteworthy action taken by the Labour Party’s Jakande Ward Chairman. Four injured people have been provided medical care. He tweeted that DPO Ilasan has begun initial investigations even though SCID will fully take over the investigations.

The injured and other witnesses are providing the police with important information that will help them identify and apprehend the attackers.

This assault is disgusting! It is clear that the Command has patrol vehicles and officers stationed in Tafawa Balewa Square, the location of today’s event, since yesterday. The area had earlier been secured to avoid any potential disruption of law and order.

“The unfortunate attack took place about 15 kilometers from the starting point of the protest. As previously stated, the SCID would take charge of the investigation to identify and bring the attackers to justice.

Content created and supplied by: Erioluwa3110 (via 50minds

News )

