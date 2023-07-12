Police Carried Out No Investigation Before Charging Me To Court – Stella Oduah

The Former Minister of Ation, Mrs Stella Oduah, has disclosed that she knows nothing about any fresh criminal charge levelled against her by the Nigeria Police or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to Stella Oduah, the Nigerian police did not carry out any investigation against her before charging her to court. Stella Oduah made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja through her lawyer, Mr James Onoja.

According to Stella Oduah, no government agency invited her for questioning before the spurious charges were made by one Ochogwu Ogbe and Ibrahim Mohammed, who claim to be lawyers with the police.

Stella Oduah’s legal team revealed that by law, the charge levelled against Stella Oduah should have proof of evidence bearing Oduah’s statement, but the charge did not have Stella Oduah’s statement.

It was further disclosed that the two police lawyers who filed the charges against Stella Oduah did not attach their seal of practice, and such a thing raises some suspicion about the police lawyers.

Lighthousemedia (

)