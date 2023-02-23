Police Cancel All Political Rallies In Kano As Violence Escalates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Kano State Police Command has cancelled all political rallies in the state following clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The ruling APC and the leading opposition NNPP had planned for their grand finale on Thursday ahead of Saturday presidential and national assembly elections.

But there was a furious fight between the followers of the two parties.

APC, PDP, and NNPP leaders were invited by the police authorities to an emergency meeting where they were informed of potential security risks in the state.

Representatives of the APC and NNPP opposed the advise, according to a source in the security circle, but the police insisted on their position.

“You recall that (three) political parties APC, NNPP, and PDP informed the command of their rallies set for Thursday, February 23, 2023, within Kano metropolis,” DCP Muhammed said in a statement confirming the rally’s cancellation.

“The commissioner of Police called a special conference of the representatives of the three political parties to resolve the impasse in light of the tenuous security situation in the state and the nation as a whole.

The scheduled presidential/national assembly rallies should be postponed by all political parties until after the February 25 elections, according to experts.

Previously, unidentified thugs attacked NNPP supporters along Zaria Road and torched a number of vehicles.

The NNPP presidential candidate and former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was wrapping up his campaign rally as the supporters made their way to Kwanar Dangora to welcome him.

The NNPP planned to start its rally in Kwanar Dangora and travel to Kwankwaso’s home at Miller Road, which is off Club road, while the APC leaders had told our correspondent that the party wanted to start its rally at Club road.

According to the Daily Trust, since Monday, thugs have been freely traveling across the city while brandishing a variety of lethal weapons and leaving behind a number of victims.

Many of the citizens we spoke with expressed concern that the 2019 election violence, which resulted in numerous deaths or injuries and the destruction of property worth millions of Naira, will happen again.

