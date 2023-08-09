Police Arrest Woman For Using 10-Year-Old Girl To Move Hard Drugs In Lagos To Avoid Arrest

The Nigerian police force has arrested a woman whose name is Taiwo Abbas for getting involved in selling of illicit drugs in the Agege area of Lagos State.

According to report, Taiwo Abbas uses a 10-year-old girl that stays with her to move the hard drugs from her home to her store where she sells the drugs to her customers.

The police got to know what Taiwo Abbas was doing after the 10-year-old girl was seen with the drugs which was hidden under her underwear.

While questioning the little girl, she revealed that Taiwo Abbas gives her the drugs to take from their home to their store because she does not want the police to arrest her.

The little girl told reporters that Taiwo Abbas told her that the police will not arrest her if she was with the drugs. She went on to disclose that she has not been going to school ever since she moved in with Taiwo Abbas.

Taiwo Abbas stated that she was into selling of soft drinks before she went into drug business. The police confirmed that the young girl will be handed over to her family, while Taiwo Abbas will be prosecuted.

Watch The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)