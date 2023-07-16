Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Beating Elderly Mother in SNS Video

Anambra State Police have arrested Ukamaka Udugbo, a resident of Abagana, Njikoka Autonomous Region of the state, for allegedly beating her 75-year-old mother, who was in her care.

According to Punch, SP Ifeanyi Umeh, a police officer at the Abagana police station, admitted the arrest when the 50-50 Action Group of the WomenAid Collective (WACOL), an NGO, visited the police station regarding the incident.

Umeh stated that the police station was informed that the suspect had physically assaulted her seventy-something mother and that immediate action was taken, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

Umeh said that after investigation and documentation, the case will be transferred to the police command in Awka.

The leader of the delegation, Ms. Ifi Unachukwu, thanked the police for their quick response and urged them to take extra precautions so that this case will serve as a deterrent to other cases.

Unachukwu said that the act of a daughter beating her elderly mother was “very unfortunate” and called on young people not to do such bad deeds.

The NGO also visited Mrs. Nkiru Okpata, the president of the Abagana community (Women’s Department) regarding the incident.

During their visit to the women, the NGO stated that violence against women by women is evil.

Mrs. Okpata said that members of the community brought to her attention a video that went viral on social media on Friday, showing acts in the Obeag-Umudun community by Mrs. Ukamaka Udugbo.

She stated that she initiated an investigation in the community, which was confirmed to be true, and action was immediately taken.

‘I am very shocked because Udugbo was one of the women leaders of the community, both in the church and in the village.

‘She attended the General Assembly and preached against violence against women.

‘We are going to strip her of all her positions in the church and community because she has violated our rules,’ she said.”

According to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a video of Ukamaka Udugbo, a woman in her 50s, beating Obe Olofia’s elderly mother, Therese Nwaokaka, while she was bathing in Obeagu Umudun, Abagana, went viral.

According to NAN, Nwaokaka was living in her daughter’s house under her care.

Emeka Nwaokaka, the victim’s son, said he was shocked by his sister’s actions and that his mother had lived with her for a long time.

Nwaokaka said his sister has been remorseful since the case was brought to the public’s attention, describing the behavior as “disruptive.”

Mrs. Eunice Anagor, chairperson of the relatives from Udugbo’s hometown, assured the group that she would take care of the victim who was being treated in the hospital.

Ben Okonwu, community president, said the matter will be reported to the Divisional Police Station and justice will be served.

“We don’t want to get the law, so the case has been reported,” he said.

