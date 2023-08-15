Police arrest ‘notorious bandit’, recover weapons in Benue

The police command in Benue has arrested Kumafor Daniel, a “notorious armed bandit kingpin”.

The Cable paper reported that, Daniel is the second in command to Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana, who was killed during a shoot-out with security operatives in 2020.

Bartholomew Onyeka, the Benue commissioner of police, told reporters on Tuesday that on Monday, members of operation Zenda JTF pursued and detained Daniel and four other people along the Adikpo-Ugbema route.

Four weapons, including two manufactured AK-47 rifles, two Beretta pistols being built, one double barrel gun loaded with 35 live bullets, and 130 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition were retrieved from them, according to him.

The commissioner issued a strong warning to the state’s criminals, stating that as long as he is in charge of maintaining law and order, he will battle them no matter what.

Iorwuese Ashiekaa, Aondongu Aligbe, Terkula Wuhe aka Oryughurt, and one Terhemba Sevav from Adikpo, Kwande LGA who specializes in fixing and manufacturing firearms for the gang were among the four other gang members who were apprehended, according to the statement.

“I want to take this chance to warn criminals and would-be criminals that crime would not be tolerated in Benue state while I am governor. As long as I’m the police commissioner, I’ll battle them.

“I appeal to the law-abiding citizens of Benue to work with the police by providing pertinent information that will help the command combat crime. A society without crime allows for sustainable development, which can lift a state to new heights, especially our beloved state that is blessed with so many resources.

