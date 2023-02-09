Police Arrest INEC Official, Woman Extorting Money From PVC Owners

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police have arrested INEC Official and Woman for extorting money from PVC Owners.

NewsOnline reports that the police command in Enugu says it has arrested the woman in a trending video allegedly extorting money before issuing voter cards to their owners.

This is contained in a statement by the command spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

“Police detectives serving in the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Command on January 31, 2023, arrested a female suspect, one Chinwendu Nnamani, 41. Nnamani was involved in the viral social media video clip in which she is seen and alleged to be selling INEC Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the sum of N1,000, at a primary school in Emene, Enugu,” said the police.

The statement added, “Also arrested is one Nkiruka Patience Obinna, 38, identified as an INEC staff and alleged to have given the said PVCs to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners. Investigation has been concluded, the case charged to court in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, and the suspects arraigned accordingly.”

The police revealed that the suspects were granted bail, and the case was adjourned until February 15 for further hearing.

