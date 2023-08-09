Police arraign two suspects for ‘demolishing church building’ in Abuja

Two men, Aminu Nura and John Matthew, were on Wednesday arraigned for allegedly demolishing a church building in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

According to the Cable paper, Nura and Matthew were arraigned at Wuse Zone 2 magistrate court.

According to reports, the suspects, who were employees of Dantata Town Development Company Limited, committed the crime in December 2022.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, mischief, and criminal trespass on three counts.

Although they denied the accusations.

E.A. Inegbenoise, the police prosecutor, stated during court proceedings that two complainants, Cyprian Effa and Shola Ademola, reported the crime to the Kubwa police division on January 22.

According to the prosecution, the defendants used a bulldozer to break into the complainants’ property illegally and demolish the church without a valid reason.

He said that all of the church’s musical instruments and other priceless possessions were destroyed in the demolition.

The defense attorney, Ofem Obeter, claimed that Dantata Company should have been charged rather than his clients, who were merely company employees.

Obeter submitted an oral request for the defendants’ bail.

The magistrate, Theresa Nten Otu, requested a formal application for bail from the defense attorney.

The magistrate set a hearing date of September 12 and ordered that the defendants be detained in custody.

