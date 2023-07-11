Poisonous Substance In Cashew That Can Make You Sick When Consumed

The cashew nut is a popular snack that is widely beloved for its sweet and salty taste. It has also been praised for its many health benefits, as it is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids. However, if not processed appropriately, cashews can contain levels of poisonous substances that can make you very sick if consumed. The most common of these poisonous substances is urushiol, the same toxic resin found in poison ivy. In this article, we will look at the risks associated with eating contaminated cashews, the various poisonous substances found in cashews, and the preventative measures one can take to ensure that cashews are safe to consume.

What is Urushiol?

According to healthline, Urushiol is a toxic resin found in poison ivy and a wide variety of other plants. It is an oil-based allergen that is released into the air when the plants’ leaves and stems are crushed or burned. When ingested or touched, urushiol can produce a severe allergic reaction that results in red itchy rashes and hives. It is also known to cause nausea, headaches, and respiratory distress in some cases.

When present in cashews, urushiol can remain in the nuts even after the shells are removed and the nuts are roasted. This is why cashews must be thoroughly cooked and handled correctly to ensure all traces of urushiol are eliminated before consumption.

Can Eating Cashew Nuts Make You Sick?

Yes, you can get sick from eating contaminated cashews. Ingesting just a few cashews that have been contaminated by urushiol oil can result in nausea, headaches, and even respiratory distress. In extreme cases, people have been known to experience anaphylactic shock, a life-threatening allergic reaction. Those who are already sensitive or allergic to poison ivy may be more at risk of developing a severe allergic reaction to contaminated cashews.

Other Poisonous Substances in Cashews

Cashews may also contain other poisonous substances, including aflatoxins, arsenic, and cyclopropenone. Aflatoxins are carcinogenic compounds released by certain fungi that can cause acute and chronic health issues when present at high levels in food. For example, aflatoxins have been known to cause liver cancer in people who consume high levels of the toxin.

Arsenic is another potentially toxic substance that can be present in cashew containers if the nuts were grown in soils with high levels of the element. Short-term exposure to arsenic can lead to intense stomach pain and oral burns, while long-term exposure can cause symptoms such as skin discoloration, numbness in extremities, and eventually, cancer.

Lastly, Cyclopropenone is a highly toxic chemical produced as an impurity during the production process of certain chemicals and fertilizers. It can occur naturally in food due to environmental contamination, as well as due to incorrect processing and storage of food. Short-term exposure to cyclopropenone can cause headaches, dizziness, and nausea, while long-term exposure can lead to cancer, organ damage, and other serious health consequences.

How to Make Sure Cashews Are Safe to Eat

Consumers who want to make sure their cashews are safe to eat should be aware of the risks associated with consuming contaminated nuts and take preventive measures. The most important of these is to choose cashews from reputable sources and check the package information to ensure they have undergone thorough and safe production processes.

For example, if you’re buying raw cashews or shell cashews, make sure they are properly stored in a cool, dry, and dark location. Unrefined cashews can be contaminated with urushiol and other hazardous substances, so it is important to roast them to eliminate the risks. Furthermore, buy pre-roasted cashews that have been heat-treated to ensure they are free of harmful substances.

It is also important to inspect cashews before buying or consuming them. Do not purchase nuts that have an unpleasant smell, appear to be discolored, and contain visible signs of decay, such as mold or fungus.

There are risks associated with eating contaminated cashews. The most common of these are urushiol, a type of toxic resin found in poison ivy, as well as arsenic, aflatoxins, and cyclopropenone. Fortunately, these hazards can be avoided by purchasing cashews from reliable suppliers and ensuring proper production, handling, and storage processes are followed. Choosing high-quality cashews and inspecting them before consumption can significantly lower the risk of experiencing any potentially dangerous health issues.

LoudestSilence86 (

)