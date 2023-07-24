Poisonous Substance In Cashew That Can Make You Sick When Consumed

The cashew nut’s sweet and salty flavour has made it a favourite among snackers. Because of its high nutrient density (including several vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids), it has also received high marks for its positive effects on health. Cashews are a delicious and healthy snack, but they can be quite harmful if they haven’t been properly processed. Urushiol, the same toxic resin found in poison ivy, is the most frequent of these hazardous compounds. This article will discuss the dangers of consuming tainted cashews, the several types of dangerous compounds that can be discovered in cashews, and the steps that can be taken to eliminate this risk.

Urushiol: what is it?

Healthline states that poison ivy and many other plants contain a deadly substance called Urushiol. Crushing or burning the plant’s leaves and stems releases this oil-based allergen into the air. Red, itchy rashes and hives can appear if urushiol is consumed or touched, signalling a serious allergic reaction. It has also been linked to vomiting, headaches, and difficulty breathing.

Urushiol can persist in cashews even after roasting and shelling if it is present in the nuts. Because of this, cashews must be properly boiled and handled to remove any residues of urushiol before being consumed.

Can You Get Sick From Eating Cashews?

According to healthline Consuming tainted cashews is a surefire way to get sick. Even eating a small amount of tainted cashews can cause vomiting, headaches, and difficulty breathing. Anaphylactic shock, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, has occurred in rare instances. People with a history of poison ivy sensitivity or allergy may be at greater risk for a severe allergic reaction if they consume tainted cashews.

Cashews May Contain Other Toxic Materials

Toxic chemicals such as aflatoxins, arsenic, and cyclopropenone have been found in cashews. High amounts of aflatoxins, which are produced by some fungi and are carcinogenic, can cause both short-term and long-term health problems. Aflatoxins, for instance, have been linked to a higher risk of developing liver cancer.

Also, if the cashews were cultivated in arsenic-rich soil, the arsenic in the soil could make its way into the packaging. Arsenic exposure, whether short or long term, can cause severe stomach pain, mouth burns, skin discoloration, tingling and numbness in the limbs, and even cancer.

The very hazardous molecule cyclopropenone is an unwanted byproduct of fertiliser and chemical manufacturing. Both environmental contamination and improper food processing and storage can lead to its presence in food. Headaches, dizziness, and nausea are some of the symptoms of short-term exposure to cyclopropenone; long-term exposure can lead to cancer, organ damage, and other major health implications.

Precautions to Take Before Consuming Cashews

Consumers should be aware of the dangers of eating tainted nuts in order to take precautions against them while purchasing cashews. The most crucial is buying cashews from reliable suppliers and double-checking the product details to make sure they were produced in a safe manner.

If you’re going to buy raw or shelled cashews, for instance, you should keep them in a cool, dry, dark place until you’re ready to use them. Because of the potential for urushiol and other toxins to be present in raw cashews, it is recommended that they be roasted before consumption. In addition, to avoid any potential health risks, you should only purchase cashews that have already been roasted.

Also, before buying or eating cashews, make sure they pass a quality inspection. Nuts that stink, look bad, or have decay markers like mould or fungus should be avoided at all costs.

Consuming tainted cashews can put your health in jeopardy. Urushiol, a deadly substance found in poison ivy, is among the most frequent of them, along with arsenic, aflatoxins, and cyclopropenone. The good news is that if you buy your cashews from reputable vendors and use safe production, handling, and storage methods, you won’t have to worry about any of these problems. Selecting and evaluating excellent cashews prior to ingestion can drastically reduce the likelihood of developing serious health problems.

BeepMedia (

)