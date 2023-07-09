Pogu: I Share The Same Opinion As Obi, When Asked If He’ll Leave His Shop & Go Running After Thieves

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the national president of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has stated that, he is not in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, conducting an investigation, into the previous administration. He claimed that, Nigerians needed effective leadership, and a government that served the needs of the people. This was said by him in a recent interview with The Sun, which was released on Saturday, July 8.

Dr. Pogu was asked for his thoughts on the matter, after being informed that, some individuals are urging President Bola Tinubu, to investigate the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He asserted that, I oppose the idea of “probe here, probe there.” What I’m trying to say is, let’s have good administration, let’s have an efficient government, and let’s let Nigeria grow. I share the same opinion as Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, who posed the question, “Will he leave his shop and go running after thieves?” He claimed he preferred to look after his store, so that it may expand. Things have been messed up by people. Many of them should be prosecuted. Institutions exist, however it is debatable whether they are capable of carrying out that task. But more importantly, let’s have excellent government.

SOURCE: THE SUN NEWSPAPER

The MBF leader claimed that, since Buhari and everyone who worked with him are APC members, and that Tinubu is a result of what Buhari did, he doesn’t care if Tinubu investigates them.

