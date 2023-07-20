NEWS

Pochettino hints at preferred role for Christopher Nkunku after Wrexham goal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read

The Blues eased to a 5-0 win over the League Two side in Florida in the early hours of Thursday morning in what was Pochettino’s first game in charge.

Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal in a £32million deal this summer, led the road from the begin, presenting an help for Ian Maatsen’s opener with Nkunku brought at half-time.

The France worldwide were given at the rating sheet himself in introduced time.

‘I am satisfied due to the mindset and now’s time to improve,’ Pochettino stated in his post-in shape press conference.

‘It is a part of the manner to devise the manner we need to play and of direction be withinside the bodily situation also. I am glad with the overall performance and we maintain going.’

Asked especially approximately Nkunku’s overall performance, he delivered: ‘The maximum critical component now’s to get excellent feelings.

‘We begin once more to play now after the holidays. There are gamers who didn’t play, different gamers [who] came  are at exclusive stages and now it’s far approximately getting anybody at comparable stage to try to compete for the matters this season.’

With Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang predicted to go away the membership withinside the coming weeks, Chelsea are withinside the marketplace for some other alternative up front.

Nkunku evolved a popularity as a ruthless finisher for the duration of his time with RB Leipzig and frequently featured in a position off the primary striker.

With alternatives thru the center restricted for the time being, Pochettino recommended he does now no longer see Nkunku’s everyday function being as a no9 having deployed him in that makeshift position towards Wrexham.

‘I assume for the opportunity nowadays and the specific gamers we’ve to be had and I suppose it’s a role we determine nowadays… we handiest have Jackson and him with the opportunity to play as a striker,’ Pochettino stated.

Goldenguy (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Reps Urge FG To Stop Kidnappings, Banditry, Killings In Katsina; Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate, Tanko Ozi, Collapses Structure, Declares Support For APC’s Ododo

8 mins ago

It Wasn’t This Bad When El-Rufai, Falana, Others Came Out Against PDP In 2012- Abdullahi Ibrahim

10 mins ago

Delay In Appointment Of Ministers: “The Law Says 60 Days, Tinubu Hasn’t Broken Any Law” – Oyerinde

23 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price: Stop Attacking Tinubu, Wait For Palliatives — Onanuga Tells Nigerians, Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button