Pochettino hints at preferred role for Christopher Nkunku after Wrexham goal

The Blues eased to a 5-0 win over the League Two side in Florida in the early hours of Thursday morning in what was Pochettino’s first game in charge.

Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal in a £32million deal this summer, led the road from the begin, presenting an help for Ian Maatsen’s opener with Nkunku brought at half-time.

The France worldwide were given at the rating sheet himself in introduced time.

‘I am satisfied due to the mindset and now’s time to improve,’ Pochettino stated in his post-in shape press conference.

‘It is a part of the manner to devise the manner we need to play and of direction be withinside the bodily situation also. I am glad with the overall performance and we maintain going.’

Asked especially approximately Nkunku’s overall performance, he delivered: ‘The maximum critical component now’s to get excellent feelings.

‘We begin once more to play now after the holidays. There are gamers who didn’t play, different gamers [who] came are at exclusive stages and now it’s far approximately getting anybody at comparable stage to try to compete for the matters this season.’

With Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang predicted to go away the membership withinside the coming weeks, Chelsea are withinside the marketplace for some other alternative up front.

Nkunku evolved a popularity as a ruthless finisher for the duration of his time with RB Leipzig and frequently featured in a position off the primary striker.

With alternatives thru the center restricted for the time being, Pochettino recommended he does now no longer see Nkunku’s everyday function being as a no9 having deployed him in that makeshift position towards Wrexham.

‘I assume for the opportunity nowadays and the specific gamers we’ve to be had and I suppose it’s a role we determine nowadays… we handiest have Jackson and him with the opportunity to play as a striker,’ Pochettino stated.

