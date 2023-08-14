Pochettino describes Reece James as his perfect captain.

Reece James, a defender for Chelsea, has been dubbed the ideal captain by Mauricio Pochettino.

Following the departure of the previous long-time captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Pochettino and Chelsea recently announced that their 23-year-old right-back will assume captaincy responsibilities. Although James was given the job at such a young age, the Argentine manager has called him the “perfect” pick despite the fact that Chelsea had a number of high-profile departures over the summer. James frequently represents the starting lineup. Others around him would appreciate the decision given his standing and knowledge.

“Fantastic boy, he loves Chelsea,” he said. He added that he will feel “fantastic” when the transfer market shuts because he will have had time to raise the “quality” of his team. “I believe the team found some excellent opportunities today; we want to control the game. The first step is simply the beginning. Pochettino adds that James and Raheem Sterling make a solid team because they both put in a lot of effort and are good players. The newly appointed Chelsea captain was however replaced by new signing, Malo Gusto . His substitution was however described as “precaution” by the Argentine gaffer.

