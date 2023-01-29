This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PO say Nigeria is not a producing nation, I just laugh because he is the one importing goods— Adams Oshiomhole

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, says that when the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, says that Nigeria is not a producing nation, he just laughs because Peter Obi is the one that is importing the most goods to Nigeria.

He further stated that Peter Obi did not save money for the interest of the people of Anambra State; all the money he saved was for his own pocket alone. Those who claim that he saved money for the interest of Anambra State are telling all lies, he said.

According to him, Peter does not have the capacity to rule the country, especially in the case of security, because when the Bakasi boys were dealing with him in Anambra State, he was helpless and not courageous enough to fight back. “When Peter Obi says that Nigeria is not a producing country, I just laugh because he is the one importing the most goods to Nigeria,” he said.

Dearly esteemed readers Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds

News )

#Nigeria #producing #nation #laugh #importing #goods #Adams #OshiomholePO say Nigeria is not a producing nation, I just laugh because he is the one importing goods— Adams Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-01-29 08:50:59