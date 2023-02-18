PMB’s Cashless Policy Has Set Him Against The Parasitic Ruling Elites In APC – Senator Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Several Nigerians have started to react to ongoing naira scarcity in the circulation due to President Buhari/CBN’s cashless policy.

The popular Nigerian socio-political critic, public commentator, human rights activist and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s cashless policy has set him against the parasitic ruling elites in his party.

Senator Sani made this known his official Twitter handle.

“President Buhari’s cashless policy has set him up against the parasitic ruling elites in his party.” Said, Senator Sani.

According to the Kaduna born human rights activist, President Buhari’s attempt to exorcise money money out of politics threatened APC interest and hold on to power.

He said further that, slave trade and vote buying have a lot in common, and that it’s for emancipation.

