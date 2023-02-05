Plot To Scuttle Elections Will Fail- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has warned groups that allegedly tried to disrupt the February 25 and March 11 general elections to back out of the plot, saying no to any form of “interim government”.

“Let no one try to ruin this election,” the governor warned Saturday while campaigning in the state’s Opobo/Nkoro local government area.

Wike’s comments come just 24 hours after Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the Progressive Congress (APC), campaigned in Ekiti and accused a malicious plot to incite a crisis that would lead to a crisis. to the postponement and interruption of the February 25 election.

Wike, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also chastised the federal government for the scarcity of three newly redesigned naira bills, saying he believes President Muhammadu Buhari has been duped endorsing this policy.

“This naira redesign policy is aimed at making people angry so they protest and riot and then the election is postponed. Then they will present an interim government,” he said.

“No provocation, no objection,” Wike warned the people of the state. “This election will be held. This election is by PVC. This election is not an election of groups; it was a Nigerian election.

Caring government first appeared in Nigerian history about three decades ago when the head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, annulled the presidential election of 12 June 1993, presumably won by the house. late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. The late Ernest Shonekan then became head of the provisional national government from January to August 1993. The former minister said supporters of a currency overhaul midway through the election process were enemies of the country.

He also upset the federal government because of the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), more commonly known as petrol.

“You said you want to get rid of the old coin but we haven’t seen the new one. Can you buy fuel? Can you buy anything else to eat? Now tell me, who will you vote for who loves Nigeria and runs for office, who supports this CBN policy? he asked party supporters to wear party paraphernalia, many of whom answered in unison “No”.

“The people who support this are the enemies of Nigeria. I believe they didn’t get it right with President Buhari because the President and I were leaving at the same time – May 29, at the same time, neither of them staying longer than the other by a day.

However, the governor said he believes the president will act to ease the pain of the masses.

“So I know the man would love to finish and leave and I wouldn’t see anything wrong and advise him. The people who plot all this are the ones who don’t like it. But I believe he will hear the cry of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The PDP staunch added that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy is not anti-corruption “What are you fighting corruption when you have three months left?” he asks.

Jestop (

)