Please Which One Is ADC Again? – Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Reacts As ADC Endorses Peter Obi Ahead Of Election

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile has reacted after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on social media platforms since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Raphael Nwosu had earlier stated that after weighing presidential candidates in the country ahead of Saturday’s poll, it is the party’s conviction to back Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Reacting to the development, Gboyega Akosile said; “Please which one is ADC again? Pray who are the people there? Yeyenatu Nigeria Ltd.”

